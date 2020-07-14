Patricia Gremillion, 68, Marksville

A Private Funeral Service for Patricia Poche Gremillion will be in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating.

Ms. Gremillion, age 68, of Marksville, departed this life on July 13, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Louis Poche, Sr. and Duna Louise St. Romain; one grandson, Jake Tyler Gaspard.

Patricia enjoyed sewing and cleaning. Her past times were cooking, fishing and spending precious time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Candia Lachney of Effie, Dinah Gaspard of Effie; two brothers, Ernest Poche, Jr. of Spring Bayou, Mike Poche (Mikki) of Hessmer; three sisters, Vivian Gagnard of Marksville, Barbara Gaspard (Milburn) of Marksville, Diana Bordelon (Benny) of Marksville; four grandchildren, Austin Lachney, Payton Lachney, Blake Gaspard, Gracie Gaspard; three great grandchildren, Damien Lachney, McKenzie Lachney and Harmony Gaspard.