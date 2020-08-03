Patricia Martin, 80, Simmesport native

A funeral mass for Patricia Firmin Martin, 80, of Baton Rouge, will be held at noon Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Pat died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, leaving a huge void in the lives of her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who loved nothing more than preparing and serving delicious meals to those fortunate to enjoy her gift for hospitality. She had a flair for fashion and was always beautifully dressed, hair and make-up perfect, without fail, daily. She was a talented and creative artist and seamstress, an avid worker of crossword puzzles, a lover of books and music, dinner out with friends, Bombay Sapphire martinis and more recently, Facebook, where she regularly shared humorous and heartfelt updates on life with family and friends. She was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Pat was a native of Simmesport, LA, the daughter of the late Lemme John Firmin and Mildred Aswell Purpera. She graduated from Istrouma High School and worked in the banking and real estate fields, retiring after a long career as the receptionist at the Piccadilly Cafeterias corporate office where her vibrant personality and style endeared her to coworkers and everyone who entered the building. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, J.H. Martin, and her sister, Ethel Fryou of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Leslie and Jesse Young of Wisner, Jay and Karen Martin of Baton Rouge, and Tracey and Rejean Bouchard of Quebec, Canada; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Joe Handy of Baton Rouge, Michael and Maranda Young of Wisner, Matthew Martin of Baton Rouge, and Katherine, Philippe, Julian and Madeleine Bouchard, of Quebec and Emmanuel Comtois of South Harbor, Nova Scotia; four great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Abram Handy of Baton Rouge and Nicholas and Dorothy Young of Wisner; special niece, Michelle Fryou; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Anthony Brooks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Charity.