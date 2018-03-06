Patrick Patin

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Patrick Patin will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. Wayne Holston officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hills Cemetery in Lone Pine.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

James Patrick Patin, age 61 of St. Landry, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018 at his residence. He was born on January 3,1957.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Bobby and Thelma Milligan Patin; his sister, Annette Patin Grage; and a niece, Bailey Veillon.

Survivors include his daughters, Megan (Cody) Fontenot of Bayou Chicot and Holly (Jason) Andrus of Ville Platte; his brother, David (Sandra) Patin of Bunkie; his grandson, Cole Fontenot; step-brother, Todd Veillon of Grand Prairie; step-sister, Nicole Armand of Opelousas; the mother of his children, Carolyn Fontenot of Bayou Chicot; and his step-mother, Beryl Patin of Grand Prairie.

