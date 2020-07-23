Patrick Pierre, 46, Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Patrick Oneal Pierre of Moreauville will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart No. 2 Cemetery in Moreauville.

Patrick Pierre, age 46, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Verlie Pierre of Moreauville; sister, Faye Marie Pierre (James Thomas); brothers, Marshall Pierre (Sincere Duskin-Pierre) and Huey Lance Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Pierre, Jr.; and his brother, Michael Ray Pierre.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville, (318-964-2324) 115 Lemoine St. Moreauville, LA 71355