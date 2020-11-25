Patsy Dunbar, Evergreen

Funeral services for Patsy Brown Dunbar will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church in Evergreen, LA with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will be in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Patsy Lou Dunbar departed this broken world in the afternoon of Nov.19, 2020 after 84 years. She was born in Enterprise, Louisiana on September 14, 1936 to Harold Wesley Brown and Lillie Daisy Egloff and was the second of four siblings. Patsy was raised primarily in Bunkie, La. and shared many a lively story of her dear friends and memories growing up in a small town, close knit rural community.

After graduating from Bunkie High School in 1955, Patsy attended a year of nursing school in New Orleans before her engagement and marriage to Samuel Dorsey Dunbar of Evergreen, La. on March 30th 1956. Patsy and Sam made their home in Pasadena, Texas for the next 62 years where they raised their two daughters, Jodie Lynne and Pamela Denise. Patsy was not content staying home after the girls were school age and was employed for the next two decades with local businesses in various capacities including data entry, accounts receivable and office manager. She explored different religious affiliations while participating in mission and outreach opportunities and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pasadena at the time of her passing.

Patsy will be well remembered as “in charge” of the meal planning and preparation of monthly lunches provided to Alzheimer’s care givers. After her retirement, Patsy was also actively involved in a number of community volunteer organizations and was awarded Volunteer of the Year by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award under George H. Bush -1993 and Bill Clinton-2000 for “giving hundreds of hours each year helping others through Council and Civic participation.” Patsy was affectionately referred to as “Lovely” by her daughters and grandchildren and will be lovingly remembered for her fabulous cooking, generous heart and irreverent humor. She was a force of nature. In 2017, Patsy moved to Waco, Texas to be closer to her daughters where she was a resident of the Delaney at Lake Waco. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Dorsey Dunbar; her parents, Harold Wesley Brown and Lillie Egloff Brown, brother Harold Wayne Brown and son-in law Timothy Wayne Brownlee.

Patsy is survived by her siblings, Terry Wade Brown of Seabrook, Texas and Deborah Brown Lemoine of Evergreen, La; daughters, Jodie Dunbar-Ray of Waco, Texas and Pamela Denise Brownlee of Willow City Texas; grandchildren and their spouses, Samuel Terry Ray and Lauren Osborne Ray of San Marcos, California, Jacob Wayne Brownlee and Lisa Renee Brownlee of Austin Texas, and Carly Nicole Ray and fiancé Travis Lee McCracken of Dallas, Texas, along with great-grand daughters Rowan Michelle Ray, Harper Jean Brownlee and Hayden Denise Brownlee in addition to her son-in law, Russell Terry Ray and nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are her grandsons, Samuel Ray, Jacob Brownlee; brother, Terry Brown, Dr. John Lemoine, Kyle Marchieve, and Kirk Brown.

The family wishes to extend their invitation to please join them at the home of Deborah and Dr. John Lemoine at 249 Lone Pine Lane in Evergreen following the service for lunch and visitation.