Paul Carmouche, 72, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Paul Harrel Carmouche will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Mr. Carmouche, age 72, a resident of Marksville, entered eternal rest on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence.

Paul was born on August 22, 1948, to the late Mary Audrey Boyer Carmouche and Curby Carmouche, Sr. He was baptized at an early age at Holy Ghost until death. He was a very faithful member of the Holy Ghost Church until death. Paul graduated from Mary McLeod Bethune High School in 1968 and pursued his career as deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Houston, Texas. He also worked with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department in Marksville, LA in the same field, until he decided to start his own business, houses and lawn mowing services. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, and checking on his houses and lawn services. In 1969, Paul united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Mae Ford Carmouche. To this union, two children were born, Dion Paul Carmouche (Dale) of Alexandria, LA and Kirk Joseph Carmouche of Marksville, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Willie Mae Ford Carmouche of Marksville; two sons, Dion Carmouche (Dale) of Alexandria, Kirk Carmouche of Marksville; two brothers, Curby Carmouche, Jr. (Catherine) of Marksville, Lionel Carmouche of Marksville; two sisters, JoAnn Leduff of Alexandria, Erma Charles (Arthur) of Opelousas; grandchildren, Alexis Carmouche, Dejah Carmouche, Kirk Joshua Carmouche, Kacee' Carmouche, Kyan Joseph Paul Carmouche, Kyla Jada Carmouche; one great granddaughter, London Carmouche; and his friend cousin that always checked on him Felton Carmouche, nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dion Carmouche, Kirk Carmouche, Kirk Joshua Carmouche, Wayne Ford, Greg Dorsey, Anthony Palmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Corey Carmouche, Terryl Ford and Brice Thomas.