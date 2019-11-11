Paul Earl Bowman age 89 of Lettsworth

Funeral Mass for Paul Earl Bowman of Lettsworth will begin at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will be held St. Vincent’s Catholic Mausoleum.

Paul Earl Bowman, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home of Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sherry B. Mayeaux (Marvin) of Plaucheville, Pauline B. Bailey (Rickey) of Lettsworth, Luckie Alice Bonadies (Nick) of Coventry, CT, Don J. Bowman (Zandra) of Lettsworth, and Tim A. Bowman (Konnie) of Lettsworth; sister, Bonnie Byrd of Slidell. He is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Bordelon Bowman; son, Ted Allen Bowman (Sue); and parents, Alma and Beulah Mayeux Bowman; and his brothers and sisters.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 and last until time of service at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport, 625 Main St., Simmesport, LA 71369 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.