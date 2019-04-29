Paul Milton Beach III, 54, of Mansura, passed away on April 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in San Diego, California.

Paul served in the United States Navy as a sonar technician on the USS Albany, Los Angeles-Class Attack Submarine during the Gulf War. He was also an honored Plank Owner of the Albany. Delgado Community College, New Orleans conferred his associate degree in electrical engineering.

Paul is survived by his sons Mason (Jonnelle) and Christopher, parents Paul II and Deanna, grandson Isaiah, sisters Christina (Geoff) Thielst and Angelic Crowley, three nieces: Catherine, Savannah and Sarah, two nephews: Christian and James, and son at heart, Timothy.

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.