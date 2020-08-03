Pauline Mayeux, 88, Moreauville

Funeral services for Pauline Theresa Mayeux of Moreauville are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home. Entombment will be held at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Pauline Mayeux, age 88, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Pauline loved visiting with relatives and friends. She especially enjoyed her time with her great-great-grandbabies.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marilyn Juneau; granddaughter, Christie Juneau; great-grandchildren, Dylan Juneau and Chelsea Tobias; great-great-grandchildren, Canaan Tobias & Colton Tobias.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Mayeux; grandson, Myron Troy Juneau; parents, Adam Augustine Desselles and Mary Desselles; brother, Anthony Desselle.