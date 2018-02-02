Pauline Williams, age 54, of Cottonport

Pauline Williams

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Pauline Williams will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonport with Rev. Donald Tibbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Williams, age 54, of Cottonport, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Bunkie General Hospital. She was a retired CNA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Williams; her brother, Dwight Williams; and her grandparents, Samuel and Virginia Williams.

She is survived by her four daughters, Pamela Williams of Lafayette, Preanna Williams of Pineville, Diondra Williams of Cottonport and Leslie Williams of Alexandria; her son, Kenderrick Williams of Cottonport; her three sisters, Debra Williams of Cottonport, Frankie Lewis of Shreveport and Jody Williams of Beaumont, Texas; and four grandchildren, Kelsey Rhone, Donovan Williams, Brooklyn Pate and Aryn Fairley.