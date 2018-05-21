Penney Marie McKnight, age 50, of Bunkie

Penney Marie McKnight

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Penney Marie McKnight will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ms. McKnight, age 50 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on May 22, 1967.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Ann Ferguson.

Survivors include her her father, Troy Wayne McKnight, Sr. of Hot Springs, Arkansas; brother, Troy (Michelle) McKnight, Jr. of Bunkie; three half-brothers, Tony McKnight of Benton, Arkansas, Roderick McKnight of Shreveport and Tracy McKnight of Georgia; her nieces and nephews, Callie McKnight, Kaitlian McKnight, John Wayne Bennett, Justin Rodriguez and Michael Coates; great-nephew, John Bennett II; and great-niece, Stormy Bennett.

