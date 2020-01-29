Funeral services for Percy Joseph Laborde will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. in St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church with Father John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary #2 cemetery.

Percy Laborde, 87, resident of Cottonport, died January 27, 2020 at his residence.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Lorene Mayeux Laborde of Cottonport; daughters, Shirley L. St. Romain (Gary) of Cottonport; Andrea L. St. Romain (Philogene) of Mansura; son Dale Laborde, Sr. (Janice) of Belledeau; sister, Marylene Humphrey of Hessmer; brother, Charles Laborde of Mansura; grandchildren, Dale Laborde, Jr, Gary St. Romain, Jr., Cindy Mayeux, Brian St. Romain, David St. Romain, and Adam St. Romain; great grandchildren, Bryce Mayeux, Myra Mayeux, and Jaxson St. Romain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Eugenie (Aymond) Laborde; brother, Harvin Laborde and a sister, Dorothy Ducote.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the church.