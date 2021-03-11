Perry Ducote, 89, Cottonport

Private funeral services will be held for Perry Anthony Ducote. Burial will take place at the No. 2 St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Perry Ducote, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home in Cottonport surrounded by loved ones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Susan (Luke) Welch of Cottonport; sons, Steven (Melissa) Ducote of Cottonport and Glen (Kelly) Ducote of Alexandria; sister, Faye Rae Guillory of Alexandria; brother, David Ducote of Cottonport; grandchildren: Aimee, Lucas, Perry, Isabelle, Brennon and Betsy; great-grandchildren: Andie, Thomas, Rudy, Jett, Levi, Austin, Breckin, Ellie and Evelyn. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Lucas Welch, Perry Welch, Kyle Jeansonne, Jamie Ducote, Ronnie Brouillette, Billy Callegari and Rickey Brouillette.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Ducote; parents, Anton & Martha Perry Ducote;and his grand-daughter, Megan.

