Peter Marshall (Pete) Ducote, age 60, originally of Cottonport, of New Iberia

Peter Marshall (Pete) Ducote, passed away peacefully at his residence in New Iberia, LA., Friday, March 22nd, 2019, at the age of 60. Pete was born in Cottonport, LA., September 27th, 1958 to William J. Ducote, Sr. and Rosie Mae (Ducote) Ducote. He was raised in Mansura, LA.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, William J. Ducote, Sr., and Rosie Mae Ducote, brother, Edsel Anthony Ducote, Paternal Grandparents, Arthur Ducote, and Natalie Rabalais Ducote of Mansura, LA. and Maternal Grandparents Willie A. and Winnie Tassin Ducote of Cottonport,LA., as well as numerous Aunts and Uncles.

Pete is survived by his sons, Chance Ducote, wife Beni and their expectant Baby Boy, Luca Marshall, due May, 2019, of San Diego, CA., Blake Ducote, of Watson, LA.. Chance and Blake’s mother, Mary Powell Ducote. Stepson, Ernest Vicnair III, of Baton Rouge, LA.. and his Mother, Vicki Arnaud. Pete is also survived by his brothers, James Ducote, of Alexandria, LA., William J. (Buddy) Ducote, Jr., and wife, Evelyn, of New Iberia, LA., sister,Faye Ducote Fernandez and husband, Ricky, of Spring, Texas, his Aunt Mabel Ducote Rodriguez, Gulfport, MS., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

After graduating from Mansura High School and trade school in 1976, Peter joined the Coast Guard Reserve. He served his tour of duty, mainly in the San Francisco, CA. and Yorktown, Va. areas, and was discharged from active duty as an Engineman (EN3). After his discharge, he moved to Denham Springs, LA., joining his brother, Ed, working for Chromalloy for several years. He then worked for Auto Zone in Baton Rouge as a counter person, before moving to Alexandria, LA., where he worked as the Auto Service Manager at Walmart. In 1999 Peter moved to New Iberia where he worked for Himel Marine and then Himel Motor Supply. He also worked for Exterran Corporation as a parts salesman for the oil and gas industry. During the industry downturn, Pete returned to Himel Motor Supply until his retirement due to a medical disability in 2017. He remained in New Iberia until his death.

Besides the love for his family, he loved fishing, boating and playing his guitars. He was kind, loving and always had a smile on his face. He also loved to hold long conversations.

The family would like to thank Kent Himel for being a good friend to Pete while he was an employee of Himel Motor Supply and after his medical disability.

Pete’s wish was to return home to be laid to rest with his parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date this year in Mansura, LA. He is missed. May he Rest in Peace.