Philbert “Phil” Bordelon, age 91, of Pineville

Philbert “Phil” Bordelon

PINEVILLE - Funeral services celebrating the life of Philbert “Phil” Bordelon will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 2, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Lloyd Bye and Reverend Ted Spence officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continued Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Bordelon, 91, of Pineville, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his home. Born on July 30, 1926, Mr. Bordelon was a long time member of Lakeside Baptist Church. During his working career, he worked for CLECO starting when it was known as Louisiana Ice and Electric and retiring after 45 years of service as a Service Supervisor. He was a member of the 1945 softball State Champions from Marksville High School, Mason in the Curtis T. Hines and W.D. Fisher Lodge. Phil raised and trained beagles and was a field judge for the beagle competition. He had a National Champion beagle at one time. Phil was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying the outdoors. He will be missed dearly but his memory will be cherished forever.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Bordelon; parents, Duma and Bertha Roy Bordelon; and sister, Myra B. Tyler.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, James D. (Mamie) Bordelon, David L. (Hui) Bordelon and Johnny R. (Phila) Bordelon; daughter, Ruth M. Bordelon; brothers, Royland (Bert) Bordelon and Raymond (Becky) Bordelon; sister, Betty B. Miller; grandchildren, Joanette Fountain, Amy Roden, Jennifer Carlock and Greg Bordelon; great grandchildren, Evan Roden, Emily Roden, Kortney Carlock, Kaitlyn Carlock, Layla Bordelon and Brett Bordelon; and a host of other family members and friends.