Philip “Peach” Armand, 84, Cottonport

Memorial services for Philip “Peach” Armand of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Saturday, December 1st, 2018 beginning at 11:00am with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church that morning from 9:00am to 11:00am with a rosary being recited at 10:30am. Burial will commence at the St. Mary’s Catholic Mausoleum #2.

Peach, age 84, passed away at his home on Monday, November 26th, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lehman & Theodise Armand; brothers, Alvin “Puna” Armand, James “Sweets” Armand, Stanley “Lum” Armand, Gerard “O Boy” Armand, & Lehman “Popeye” Armand, Jr.; sisters, Theodise “Sister” Armand, Mary Ann Armand St. Clergy, Pansy Armand Bonadona, & Margaret Armand Medica. He is survived by his wife Barbara Rabalais Armand; children, Beth Mire (Donald), Cynthia Moreau (Doug), Duane Armand (Shawn), Suzette Gaspard (Tuk), & Tricia Lemoine (Kenny); nine grandchildren, Candace, Brandon, Casey, Mitzi, Dane, Molly, Ben, Tiffany, & Alexis; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations to St. Mary's Assumption Catholic School be made in Peach's Honor.