Funeral services for Philip Jules Doucet will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Bayou Jack Baptist Church with Revs. Barry Gautreaux and Carl Deville officiating. Burial will follow in the Doucet Cemetery in Big Cane under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at the Bayou Jack Baptist Cemetery on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Philip Jules Doucet, age 79, of Goudeau, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. He was a retired carpenter who loved deer hunting, salt-water fishing and vegetable gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juil and Artense Gauthier Doucet and his sister, Angie Firmin.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Ione Carter Doucet of Goudeau; his daughter, Michal D. McGlone and husband, Bryan "Butch" McGlone of Big Cane and his grandsons, Bryan McGlone, II and Jarred McGlone.