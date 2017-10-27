Polly Tassin, age 86, of Ball

Polly Tassin

MANSURA - Funeral services for Polly Tassin of Ball will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Monday, October 30, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home that morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Polly Tassin, age 86, passed away at the Lexington House of Alexandria on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. She was born on January 27, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Tassin, Sr.; parents, Thad and Francis Sorrell; and brother and sisters, Virgil Sorrell, Genell Sorrell, and Roxie Hiek.

She is survived by her children, Naomi (Warren) Gates of Pineville, Lisa (Marty) Vincent of Pineville, Suzanne (Steve) Cheatham of Ball, John P,. Tassin, Jr. of Ball, Joel (Darla) Tassin of Mansura, Mike (Debbie) Tassin of Pineville, and Norman (Stacey) Tassin of Farmerville; grandchildren, Guy, Jaime, Jake, Rachael, Brooke, Lane, Russell, Laurie, Danny, Josh, Seth, Caleb, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Leah, Reese, Chase, and Jayde; and brother and sister, Tommy Sorrell and Lillian Penton.