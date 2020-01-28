Precilla A McKinley

Funeral arrangements for Precilla McKinley of Hessmer are currently pending.

Precilla McKinley, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Garrett Patrick McKinley, Jr.; daughters: Nanett Clarkson, Anastasia McKinley, and Syreeta McKinley; special friend, Lester Wayne Fletcher; brothers, Jerome McKinley and Alvin Watson; five grandchildren: Taylor McKinley, Garrett McKinley, III, Alyssa McKinley, Alexis Abraham, and Khadija Clarkson. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Kendall McKinley, Parker McKinley, Elara Arriaga, Robert Ferguson, Jr., Jaxon McKinley, and Tucker McKinley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Leona Francisco St. Romain; sisters, Dorina St. Romain and Nellie Rose Spike; brothers: Edward Charles St. Romain, George McKinley, Clarence McKinley, Robert McKinley, Aaron McKinley, Jerry McKinley, and Leroy McKinley.