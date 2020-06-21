Priscilla Escude Allums, 77

Obituary

Funeral Mass for Priscilla Escude Allums of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Cemetery in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Priscilla Escude Allums, age 77, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 11:50am at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Priscilla was a very friendly and kind person to everyone she met. She worked with her family at Escude Funeral Home and Escude Life Insurance for over 40 years, alongside her father, Joseph Escude, Jr., designing headstones and monuments for countless families. She loved animals and would often take in cats and dogs in need of a home. She was a loving mother who was always there for her 6 active children at every event. Her smile would light up a room and she had a mischievous sense of humor. Priscilla was always available, dependable and was especially good listener and would never mind lending an ear or a hand. She especially loved all her grandchildren, spoiling each one rotten, but she never lit up more than when she saw her great-granddaughter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jennifer E. Michel of Lafayette and Jill Elmer Chatelain (Josh Sauseda) of Hessmer; sons, Scott (Diane Chamberlain) Elmer of Houston, TX, Wesley Elmer of Mansura, Derrick Elmer (Jeanne Ladner) of Pensacola, FL, and Ben (Melissa) Allums of Kilgore, TX; her brothers, E. Gaon (Jane) Escude of Mansura and Ira (Linda) Escude of Mansura; aunt, Barbara E. Lemoine of Mansura; eleven grandchildren: Bo (Leah) Elmer, Christopher Beyer, Raven Chatelain, Ethan Elmer, Ava Chatelain, Hayden Sauseda, Tristan Elmer, Parker Allums, Lucas Elmer, Madden Sauseda, and Bailey Allums; and one great-granddaughter, Darcy Jewel Priscilla Elmer.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harvey “Butch” Allums; and her parents, Joseph L. Escude, Jr. & Inez Grayson Escude.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Rosary prayer will begin at 6:00pm. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until 11:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.