Priscilla Mary James, age 69, of Mansura

Priscilla Mary James

MANSURA - Memorial services for Priscilla Mary James will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church.

Priscilla James, age 69, resident of Mansura, passed away November 26, 2017 in Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on June 21, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Carmouche; mother, Edna Prier; sisters, Judy Carmouche, Cathy Batiste; and brothers, Clarence Carmouche, Terry Carmouche and Ralph Carmouche.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her children, Cathy Cade of Destrehan, Paul “Lil Samm” Carmouche of Mansura, and Freddie James of Mansura; sisters, Patricia Cooper of Harvey, Marjorie Hollis of Mansura, Elfreda Carmouche of Alexandria, Shirley Batiste of Avondale, and Ruth Leonard of Panama City, Florida; brothers, Brent Carmouche of Inglewood, California, Ronald Carmouche of Lecompte, Jessie Carmouche of Los Angeles, California, Harry Carmouche of Mansura, and Harvey Carmouche of Evergreen; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.