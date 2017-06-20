Rae Elizabeth Patrick, age 57, of Hessmer

Rae Elizabeth Patrick

EVERGREEN - Funeral services for Rae Elizabeth Patrick will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Burial will be in the Bayou Rouge Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Visitation will be at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Patrick, age 57, of Hessmer passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at her residence. Born on April 1, 1960, she was a respiratory therapist.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred "Pat" Patrick, Jr.; one brother, Alfred "Al" Patrick, III; maternal grandparents, Carl and Velma Fournet Pittman; and paternal grandparents, Ward "Bubba" and Bradie Patrick.

She is survived by her companion, Jeff Moses of Hessmer; her son, Daniel Patrick of Ohio; her mother, Elizabeth Patrick of Evergreen; her brother, John Patrick of Galveston, Texas; her uncle, Kirk Pittman of Baton Rouge; and three grandchildren.