Funeral Mass for Randolph Anthony Mitchell of Moreauville will begin at 11am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Ramji Shoury officiating. Entombment will be held in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Randolph A. Mitchell, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons: Bruce (Rebecca) Mitchell of Ball, Randy (Anne) Mitchell of Las Vegas, & Steve (Melissa) Mitchell of Gonzales; sisters: Patricia Porter, Gail Juneau, Perry Tassin, & Gloria Rabalais; brothers: Edward Mitchell, Rudolph Mitchell, & Patrick Mitchell. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Nicholas, Savannah, Christopher, Kimberly, Seth, Joshua, Kendall, Ashley, & Kara; and five great-grandchildren: Sabastian, Alexander, Zoey, Aspen, & Mia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Mitchell & Clemence Lemoine Mitchell; sisters, Laura Mae Lemoine & Romona Lemoine; and brother, Odrey Mitchell.

Visitation will begin at 6pm until 10pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Visitation will resume at 8am until 10:45am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.