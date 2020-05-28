Denham Springs – Funeral services for Randy James Frank will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Lawrence Porterie, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Randy James Frank, age 63 of Denham Springs, formally of Marksville, passed away at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9:57 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Cleo J. Frank of Ruston, Nathaniel Frank of Marksville, Isreal Frank of Ruston, Brad B. Frank of Ruston, Faye (Colton, Jr.) Jenkins of Denham Springs and Linda Frank of Baton Rouge. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mr. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Coletphus Frank and Virginia Porterie Frank and sister, Joan F. Williams.

The Frank Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Frank Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.