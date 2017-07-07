Raynor Juneau, age 76, of Alexandria, former resident of Evergreen
Funeral services for Raynor Juneau of Alexandria, former resident of Evergreen, will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 10:00am with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and will resume Saturday morning at 8:00am. Burial & military honors will commence at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery #2.
Raynor, age 76, passed away at the Summit Retirement Home in Alexandria on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Raynor was a graduate of the Cottonport High School Class of 1958. He also served 23 dedicated years of military service and is a Vietnam veteran. He continued his military service by being a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 130, as well as the VFW and the DAV and was also a former member of the Cenla Honor Guard. Raynor also served 20 plus years with the Alexandria Area Football Officials Association.
Raynor was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Myrstice Juneau; brother and sister, Kent Juneau & Julie Daigre; and his granddaughter, Kaylyn Palmer.
He is survived by his children, Rushing Juneau of Marksville; daughters, Jessica Hirtzler of Mansura, Dawn (Todd) Normand of Belledeau, Michelle Palmer of Alexandria; his grandchildren, Dylon Palmer, Zaidan Juneau, Hope Simoneaux, Amanda Firmin, Briana Hirtzler, Alyssa Palmer, Hannah Hirtzler, Brooke Normand, Becki Normand; and his five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warriors or Disabled Veterans.