A Mass of Christian Burial for Reiss Normand will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Reiss Normand, age 72 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reece Joseph, Sr. and Pearl Bordelon Normand; two sisters, Sheila Normand and Juliette Johnson; and a nephew, Robbie Bordelon.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judith Ortego Normand of Bunkie; his two sons, Stephen Normand and wife Chanda of Alexandria and Jerrod Normand and wife Kayla of Bunkie; his two daughters, Rebecca Lyles and husband Stewart of Bunkie and Melissa Smith and husband Ken of Atlanta, TX; his brother, Randy Normand of Bunkie; sister, Judy Bordelon and husband Gerald of Alexandria; his grandchildren, Mallory Ogea Scarbrock and husband Shawn, Gary Ogea, II, Caroline Lyles, Jay Normand, Matthew Lyles, Abby Normand, Adelynn Normand and Carson Normand; his great-granddaughter, Stella Scarbrock, soon to be great-grandson; and his long-time fur baby, T-Boo.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.