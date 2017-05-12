Relda Sayes Coley

TUTTLE, OKLAHOMA - Relda Sayes Coley, age 90 of Tuttle, Oklahoma passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Relda was born on Aug. 8, 1926 in Marksville to Wm Hursey and Edna Sayes. Relda was a lifelong Methodist. She received her BS in Home Economics, with Special Dedication honors from University of Oklahoma in 1973, and her Masters Degree from Southwestern OSU in Elementary Education in 1981. Relda taught Home Economics at Binger High School in Binger, Oklahoma from 1975-1989 and was named Teacher of the Year in 1988-1989.

She is survived by her loving husband, of 69 years, Charles Elton Coley; daughters, Gwen Christie of Yukon, Oklahoma, Rebecca (Charles) Wilkins of Farmington, New Mexico, Phyllis (Larry) Steury of Austin, Texas and Kathi (Rick) Denison of Georgetown, Texas; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Travis), Phillip, Blake (Joyce), Lauren, David, Sarah, and Cole; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; beloved nieces and nephews, Bruce, Carla, Keith, Marcia, Joni,and Ken.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research, OMRF Auto Immune Research, or charity of your choice.