Rena Morse, 90, Rexmere

Funeral Mass for Rena Mae Morse will begin at 2:00pm at St. Michael Catholic Church in Rexmere. Burial will be held at St. Michael Cemetery.

Rena Mae Morse, of age 90, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. She was known to her family as “Lil Maw”.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters; Cathleen (Jan) Lemoine of Rexmere and Brenda (Kim) Masling of Marksville; six grandchildren, Josh (Rachel) Lemoine of Bordelonville, Jessica (Brian) Volentine of Rexmere, Joel (Pamela) Lemoine of Mansura, Jeb (Megan) Lemoine of Bordelonville, Adrianne Masling (Nick) of North Vancouver, Canada, and Hunter Masling (Dr. Crystal) of Salisbury, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren; one sister; five brothers; and her grandcat, Ringo.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Morse; Parents, David & Agnes C. Daigrepont; son-in-law, Jan Lemoine; grandson-in-law, Brian Volentine; and five sisters.

Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church of Rexmere.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.