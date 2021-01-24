Reo Rabalais, 77, Simmesport

Funeral services for Reo Joseph Rabalais are to be announced when finalized at Christ The King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will take place in Christ the King Mausoleum.

Reo, 77 passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 In Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center.

He leaves those to cherish memory his children Melody Coco (Louis) of Big Bend, Patrick Rabalais (Rosemary) of Plaucheville, Bryan Rabalais of Echo, Anthony Rabalais (Renee) of Kentwood, and Melinda Coco (Darrell) of Big Bend; grandchildren, Joseph Coco, Sarah Rabalais, Samantha Coco, Ryan Rabalais, Jesseca Alexander, Chelsea Rabalais and Brittany Ricks; 8 great grandchildren; sisters Patricia Ducote (Rene) of Moreauville, Edna Koenig of Mississippi, Linda Lemoine (Jerry) of Alexandria, and Betty Robinson (Jimmy) of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his son Charles Rabalais; parents, Carl and Lillie (Brouillette) Rabalais; sister, Natalie Firmin; brothers, Eraste Rabalais, Carl Rabalais, Jr., E. Gene Rabalais, and Leon Rabalais; grandchild, Taylor Rabalais; and greatgrandchild, Scarlett Bordelon; and numerous nieces and nephews.