Reta Winona Cochran, age 94, of Bunkie

Reta Winona Cochran

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Reta Winona Cochran will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will be in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

Reta Winona Ormsby “Nonie” Cochran passed peacefully to be with the Lord amongst family and friends in her home in Bunkie, May 15, 2018, at the age of 94. Born August 19, 1923, she moved to Bunkie from Ferriday in 1930, following the great flood of 1927 with her family who established the Louisiana Hoop Company. After earning her Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, she worked with her husband, Jack, in the family business.

“Nonie” lived a blessed life treasuring each moment. Like a true Proverbs 31 woman, she was filled with dignity, strength, and courage. Many remember her devoted service to her husband, Jack Cochran, in his final years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Gerald Ormsby and Clarice Calloway Ormsby; husband, Jack Backman Cochran; and brother Gerald Tim Ormsby.

She was survived by her children Dianne (Gil) Guidry, Geraldine (Tommy) Wheatley, Jane (Wade) Sykes and Bert (Tara) Cochran; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from Donna Sims, Betty Guillory, Chlofer Johnson, Barbara Bowie, Ellen Bowie, Darlene Timothy, Kelcia Compton, Betty Savois, Alicia Reynolds, the Bailey House staff, All Saints Hospice, Dr "Mo" Srivastava, Dr Deblanc, staff of Opelousas General, her dear friends at David Haas Methodist Church and the Bunkie Service League.

Her greatest contribution to life was God’s gift to make the most of each breath of life in a joyful, positive spirit of love.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the rebuilding fund for the David Haas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 680, Bunkie, LA 71322.