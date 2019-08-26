Reverend Charlie Floyd Jr. age 70 of Lafayette

Graveside services for Reverend Charlie Floyd will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie, LA with Reverend Joe Hoover and Reverend Ted Stanley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Floyd passed away on August 21, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital at the age of 70 years old.

Charlie was born October 26, 1948 in Columbia, Louisiana to Charles L., Sr. and Audie Lea Johnston Floyd. He graduated from Neville High School and NLU in Monroe. He went on to graduate from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Charlie served as a United Methodist minister for 40 years in many churches in Louisiana. He also served as a chaplain at Lafayette General Hospital for 15 years. Charlie was a loving and supportive husband and father to his wife and children.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddie Floyd.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Ormsby Floyd of Lafayette; his daughters Lieutenant Colonel Brittany Floyd Nutt (Steve) of Benton, LA and Skylar B. Floyd of Bossier City, LA; his son, Joshua C. Floyd (Taylor) of Baton Rouge; and his grandchildren, Kiersten Nutt Engelmann (Aaron), Cade Nutt, Tatum Barton and Ian Barton.

Pallbearers are: Cade Nutt, Steve Nutt, David R. Ormsby, Caliste Rougeau, Tommy Thayer and Jason Taravella.