Richard Coco, age 87, of Bordelonville

Funeral Mass for Richard Coco of Bordelonville will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Peter Cemetery in Bordelonville.

Richard Coco, age 87, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Valley View Health Care Center in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his significant other of 42 years, Marlene Desselle of Bordelonville; daughter, Pam Coco Lemoine of Bunkie; son, Keith (Cathy) Coco of Hamburg; step-daughters: Monette Barattini of New Orleans, Janetta Desselle of Mansura, and Evette (Bryan) Bordelon of Bordelonville; brothers: Leon M. Coco of Moreauville and Donald Coco of Alexandria; grandchildren: Brittany Hernandez of Bunkie, Jimmy Boyd of Texas, Keith Coco, Jr. of Moreauville, Laura Saucier of Mansura, and Kayla Coco of Lafayette. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Coco; parents, Robert and Edwina Bordelon Coco; sister, Louise Terry; brothers: Francisco Coco and Robert Coco, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville. A rosary prayer service will begin at 6:30 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Church Hall. Visitation will resume at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville.