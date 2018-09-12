Richard "Dick" J. Juneau Sr., age 84, of Granbury, Teexas

Richard "Dick" J. Juneau Sr.

GRANBURY, TEXAS — A Celebration of Life for Richard "Dick" J. Juneau Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at Acton United Methodist Church (AUMC), 3433 Fall Creek Highway in Granbury, Texas. Reception after the service.

Richard "Dick" J. Juneau Sr., age 84, died to this life on Sunday, September 9, 2018, of heart failure. Now he is living in great joy, face to face with his savior, Jesus Christ. Well done, good and faithful servant.

Dick was born November 28, 1933, in Cottonport to Oscar "Scott" and Laura "Lala" Juneau. He earned his BS degree in accounting from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette. After college he served two years in the U.S. Army from 1954 - 1956 and then began his career as an insurance executive. After retiring at age 65, Dick enjoyed his time fishing, volunteering and singing. He delivered Meals on Wheels for 18 years, drove for the American Cancer Society, worked the summer program for Healthy Kids, and was all-round handyman for the AUMC congregational care team. He loved music and sang bass in the Granbury Civic Chorus, AUMC Chancel Choir, and AUMC Senior Songsters. This good and humble man always put the needs of others ahead of himself. His family was his joy, and he showed his love with lifelong acts of kindness and support. To know Dick was to laugh! His quick wit and sense of humor were ever present. He loved to tease and always in a fun way that showed how much he liked you. Following the example of his beloved son Andre, Dick donated his body for medical research. Dick loved God and lived his life fully in the faith that God loves him. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

Dick was predeceased by his mother and father; his son, Andre Juneau; his brothers, J.L. Juneau and Carl Juneau; and his sister-in-law, Mona Juneau.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Logan Juneau; his former wife and mother of his eight children, Marie Lemoine-Juneau; his children, Jim Juneau, Jeanne Juneau, Jacques (Kimberly) Juneau, Suzette Juneau, Richard Juneau, Michelle (Matt) Selner, and Julie (DJ) O’Connor; daughter-in-law, Laura Juneau; his grandchildren, Emily (Craig) Chaney, Madeline, Nicole (William) Ball, Natalie Juneau, Clay Juneau, Jackson (Kelsey Moody) Humphrey, Renee Juneau, Dominique Juneau, Gabrielle Juneau, Grace Selner, Emery Selner, Caden O'Connor and Cooper O'Connor; great-grandchildren, Lane, Charlotte, Madeline, James and Luke; his sister, Mary Ann (Alton) Coco; his brother, Marvin "Bubba" Juneau; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Juneau, Loyda Juneau.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 849, Granbury, TX, 76048. and many nieces and nephews.