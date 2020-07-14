Riley Plauche, 97, Plaucheville

Due to Covid 19 mandates, the capacity of church during the funeral is 100 people practicing social distancing. Face mask are to be wore as per current mandates.

Funeral Mass for Riley Plauche of Plaucheville will begin at 11:00am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be held at Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum in Plaucheville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Riley J. Plauche, age 97, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Riley served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member in the Knights of Columbus Council in Plaucheville. He was a farmer and an excellent craftsman and woodworker. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, raising cattle, and fishing. Riley always had a good joke for everyone and was a good prankster.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Janice & husband Barton Jeansonne of Greenwell Springs, LA; sons, Adrian & wife Carolyn Plauche and Gary & wife Carol Plauche both of Plaucheville; sister, Jenora Landry of Denham Springs; eight grandchildren, and twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Blake Plauche, Paul Plauche, Jason Plauche, Troy Jeansonne, Joseph Bernard, & Phillip Cormier; and crossbearer, Riley Plauche, II.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernice Plauche; parents, Curtis Plauche & Olive Rabalais Plauche; brothers, Reeves Plauche and Mevlin Plauche; sisters, Iris Laborde, Cleo Ducote, and Edna Lacour.