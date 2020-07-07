Rita Bergeron, 89, Cottonport

Funeral services for Rita Jeansonne Bergeron of Cottonport will begin at 10am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with Rev. Ronnie Bergeron officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cottonport.

Rita Bergeron, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronnie Bergeron (Kathy) of Cottonport, Drue Bergeron (Mattie) of Carencro, Justin Bergeron of Cottonport, Gano “Peanut” Bergeron, Jr. (Cindy) of Algiers, & Ty Bergeron (Stephanie) of Cottonport. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gano “Dee” Bergeron; parents, Dennis Jeansonne & Emily Goux Jeansonne; sister, Wilma Marcotte; brother, Alton Jeansonne.

Visitation will begin at 12pm until 10pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Visitation will resume at 8am until 10am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.