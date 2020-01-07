Rita Daigrepont, age 87, of Bordelonville

Funeral Service for Rita Daigrepont of Bordelonville will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at the Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church. Burial will be held at the Bayou des Glaises Church Cemetery.

Rita Daigrepont, age 87, passed away on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the Valley View Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ernest Joseph Daigrepont of Bordelonville; children, Charlotte Craig of Natchitoches, Hilda Cholvitee of Natchitoches, Scotty LaRue of Zwolle, and Bridget Manshack of Bordelonville; step-children, Angela Gabor of Lettsworth and Michael Daigrepont of New Roads; sister, Margaret Chandler of Farmerville. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Lonia Bearden; sisters, Mattie Dean, Emma McCary; brothers, Emmet Bearden, Lynn Bearden, and W.B. Bearden.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 and will last all night until time of services on Thursday at the Bayou des Glaises Baptist Church.