Rita Gremillion Guillory, age 74 of Hessmer, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Monday, February 10, 2020.



Rita was a 1963 graduate of Marksville High School. She was retired with over 30 years of service with the Louisiana Department of Family Support within the Medicaid and welfare departments. She assisted countless families and was always available for everyone regardless of the hour. Rita was a devout Catholic, attending many retreats and was a member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Altar Society. She always showed genuine concern to everyone that she came in contact with as it was in her nature of helping people. She loved her family and would drive long distances for all events regardless of hardships. Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family and all that had the privilege of knowing her.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tony Ducote of Hessmer, sisters, Patricia “Pat” Charrier of Hessmer and Shirley Brooks of Bainbridge, GA., grandchildren, Nicholas Ducote of New Orleans, Abbie Ducote (Jason) Shields of New Orleans, Douglas Guillory of Hessmer and 1 Great-granddaughter, Carmela Markey.



Rita was preceded in death by her son, Raleigh “Gene” Guillory, Jr., parents, Albert Gremillion and Thelma Graham Gremillion, siblings, Melvin Foster and Doris Brouillette Johnson.



The Guillory Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening.