Rita Ussery Lemoine, age 67, of Marksville

Rita Ussery Lemoine

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Rita Ussery Lemoine will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mrs. Lemoine, age 67 of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at her residence. She was born on December 2, 1950.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bernice Ussery; and two brothers, Donald Ussery and Normand Ussery.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Ryan J. Lemoine of Marksville; one son, Matt Lemoine of Marksville; one brother, Ray Ussery of Marksville; one sister, Marion Ducote of Alexandria; and two grandchildren, Issac Lemoine and Layla Lemoine.