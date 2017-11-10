Robert “Bobby” Carlson, age 72, of Webster, Texas

Robert “Bobby” Carlson

SIMMESPORT - Graveside services for Robert “Bobby” Carlson of Webster, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 beginning at 10: a.m. at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery of Simmesport.

Mr. Carlson, age 72, resident of Webster, Texas, passed away November 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 18, 1945.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Edwin Carlson and Ruth Normand Carlson.

He is survived by his sister, Dianna M. Carlson of Webster, Texas; his brother, John D. Carlson of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.