Robert “Poochie” Lamartiniere, 74, Fifth Ward

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Robert “Poochie” Lamartiniere at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Mr. Lamartiniere, better known as “Poochie”, age 74, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of the Fifth Ward Community, where he was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jessica Jane Lamartiniere; his parents, Cleveland and Rena Lamartiniere; his daughter-in-law, Laurie Laborde Lamartiniere; and his niece Annette Smith.

Poochie served his country in the United States National Guard for 6 years. Following that, he became a paper craftsman at International Paper for 11 years. He was then employed by The Union Bank in Marksville where he was a familiar face there for 26 years as a loan officer. He was a joy to be in the presence of and always had a story or joke to tell that was sure to leave you laughing.

After retirement, he became an avid gardener where the fruits of his labor were shared with friends and neighbors. Poochie was known to drop off whatever was in season from his garden, straight to your doorsteps. He enjoyed all that the outdoors had to offer from hunting to working his crawfish ponds and when he wasn’t busy doing that, he could be found on his tractor maintaining his beloved property on the river.

He was a wealth of knowledge when it came to the Lamartiniere family genealogy. He would frequently “pass down” family stories (in Cajun French of course) from years past, to which his family always enjoyed hearing. His presence on this Earth will be terribly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Lamartiniere of Marksville; his son, Kirt Lamartiniere (Tina Bott) of the Fifth Ward community; two grandsons, Taylor and Zachary Lamartiniere; one sister, Lou Ella Bordelon (Joe) of Marksville, and a host of special nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Guy Milazzo, Jr., Louis Smith, Clyde Fontenot, Jr., Clay Dupuy, Lonnie Bordelon, and Michael Dauzat.

The family would like to give special recognition to All Saints Hospice and Casey Gaspard for their compassionate care given in Poochie’s time of need.

