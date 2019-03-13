Funeral services for Bobby Andrus will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Eola Baptist Church with the Bros. Roger Whittington and Bill Housley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery in Bayou Chicot. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Robert Bobby Andrus, age 78 of Plaucheville, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Euna Sheets Andrus; and two brothers, Ronald Andrus and Stanley Brown.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gloria Miller Andrus of Plaucheville; his children, Keith Andrus of St. Landry, Cindy McDonald of Bunkie, Nat Andrus and wife Dainna of Lone Pine and Christ Dauzat and husband Eric of Plaucheville; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.