Robert C. Bonton, age 79, of Goudeau

Robert C. Bonton

GOUDEAU - Funeral services for Robert C. Bonton of Goudeau will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church in Goudeau with John Calbert, Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home of Opelousas is in charge of arrangements.

Wake services will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation will be resume from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, February 26, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church.

Robert C. Bonton, 79, who entered eternal rest on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Opelousas General Health System. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Bonton leaves to cherish his memories his six sons, Patrick Bonton of Alexandria, Anthony Bonton of Goudeau, Walter Bonton of Goudeau, Reginald (Coretha) Bonton of Marksville, Keith (Carolyn) Bonton of Moreauville and Tyrone (Clinique) Bonton of Evergreen; three daughters, Brenda Scott of Galveston, Texas, Constance (Donald) Alexander of Bunkie and Denise (Donald) Williams of Dupont; one sister, Genevieve Bonton Benjamin of Goudeau; one step-daughter, Elnora Anderson of Plaucheville; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lucille Turner Bonton, later married to Barbara Anderson Bonton; his parents, Patrick Bonton and Alice Slaughter Bonton; one son, Robert Bonton; and two brothers, Genie Bonton and Manuel Bonton.