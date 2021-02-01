Robert Gross, Simmesport

Graveside services for Robert “Bob” Gross of Simmesport will begin at 12:00pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at First Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport with Pastor Daniel Wright, III officiating.

Robert “Bob” Gross, age 82, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kimberly Gross of Simmesport; sons, Gerald Gross of Simmesport; sisters Patsy Mitchell of Simmesport, Marlene Sexton of Minnesota, and Sharon Bogan of Denham Springs. He also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Laprairie, Skyler Coco, Stephen Mayeaux, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Elliot, Joseph, McKensy, Jakelynn, Lanie, Arlis, and Coleman,

He was preceded in death by his wife Velma Gross; his son, Terrell Gross; parents, Leroy & Marie Gross.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369.