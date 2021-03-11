Robert LeBlanc, 73, Batchelor

A Celebration of Life for Robert Lee LeBlanc will be held at the Latanache Baptist Church of Hall of Batchelor on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 from 12:30pm to 5:00pm with Military Honors at 2:00pm.

Robert LeBlanc, age 73, passed away at his home in Batchelor on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. Robert was a retired veteran of the United States Marines. He served 3 full tours during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. He was an avid collector of guns and even reloaded his own bullets and casing. Robert loved his family, they were his world. From cooking his “cajun cuisine” and listening to cajun music, hunting, fishing, and his water fights “with the girls”, he loved life.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Frith LeBlanc; his daughters Sherri LaGrone (Chuck), Lara Morman (Bill), and Katie Cannon (David); grandchildren, Jesse LaGrone, Mason LaGrone, Raegan LaGrone, Robert Aaron Chenevert, and Charlene St. Romain; and his two great-grandchildren that he just recently was able to meet and love, Blakeleigh Carney and Kannon Lee St. Romain.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forest Joseph LeBlanc; his mother and step-father, Mary Jane Byron LeBlanc Dugas and Travis Dugas; father-in-law, Willis O. Frith, Jr. Also gone before him are his 2 dogs that he loved and cherished, Amber and Scooter.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the family to help in the days to come.