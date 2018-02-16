Robert Zane Washington, age 53, of Marksville

Robert Washington

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Robert Zane Washington will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Faith Mission Baptist Church in Marksville with Pastor Patrick Williams officiating. Burial will be held at Faith Mission Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. until the time of services at Faith Mission Baptist Church in Marksville.

Mr. Washington, age 53, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was born on November 24, 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Sr. and Edesser Washington; one brother, Charles Earl Washington; and one sister, Freddie Mae Duckworth.

Those left to cherish his memory are his five brothers, Bennie Washington of Marksville, Willie Washington of Marksville, Eddie Washington Jr. of Marksville, Alvin Washington Sr. of Marksville, and Eugene Washington of Marksville; four sisters, Teresia Bonton of Marksville, Dorine Augustine of Marksville, Orine Augustine of Marksville and Gilda McIntosh of Marksville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.