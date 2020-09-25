Roma Barker, 85

On October 4, 1934, a daughter was born to the late Mitchell and Mary Young Stevenson in Longbridge, Louisiana. She was named Roma Jean Stevenson and was the eighth child born to this union.

Roma Jean grew up in Longbridge/Cottonport, Louisiana. She was baptized at an early age at the Old Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Sam McCrea. She attended school in Cottonport and Bunkie to the 8th grade. As a young girl, she started working to help her mother care for her younger siblings. In later years, Roma Jean cared for her mother Mary (Nanny) when she lost her vision and also cared for her grandfather James (Grandpapa), who was also blind.

Roma Jean was married to Frank Dixon at age 15 and to this union she bore a son, Kenneth Dixon. In 1953 she had a daughter, Connie Marie Stevenson. In her middle years she married Tom Baker.

Roma Jean held herself in high esteem and always wanted to look her best. She was not going to go anywhere looking “less than her best.” Only the Lord could bring her head down, she would not allow any person to make her think less of herself. She worked various jobs to support and provide for her two children. She encouraged her children to do their best in school and often reminded them of the importance of an education because she did not want them to have to work the kinds of jobs she did to make a living. She was the kind of mother who made her children feel that she had their backs; not that she would cover for their wrong doings but that she would stand with them through all the consequences and give her ALL for them.

Roma Jean was a member of the Christian Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess. In 1999, she became a member of the New Life Missionary Baptist Church and continued to serve in that capacity until her health began to fail. Roma Jean confessed her sins, repented, and surrendered her life to the Lord, God Almighty and was awarded the gift of salvation and eternal life that only the Master can grant. Halleluiah!

Roma Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Baker, parents, Mitchell and Mary Young Stevenson, eight brothers/ four sister in -laws- Mitchell (Lucille), Irvin (Esther Mae), Earnest (Rose), Willie J (Mattie B), Cread, Joe Louis, Lawrence, and John Stevenson and one sister/one brother-in-law-Juanita Stevenson Chambers (Herbert Sr).

Roma Jean leaves to mourn her precious memories her two children, Kenneth Dixon (Kathy) and Connie Stevenson Price-Williams (David); four grandsons- Katrell, Kendrick and Karderro Dixon and Jon-Erik Price; three great grandchildren, Kerrington and Zoe Dixon and Bryson Price; one brother, Kenneth Stevenson and wife Onzell, three sister-in-laws- Melvina, Effie, and Phyllis; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.