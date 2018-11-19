Ronald Brouillette, Marksville native

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Ronald James Brouillette. He was a native of Marksville, LA, born on May 25, 1932 and died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 16, 2018. Ronnie was an Air Force Korean war veteran as a flight navigator. Then, after 37 years of service, he retired as a Captain from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office. He took pride in serving his country and was honored to be in Law Enforcement. In 1969, Ronnie attended FBI School in Washington DC and the Program of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Law Enforcement. Later, he was honored as Deputy of the Year in 1971. But most of all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nona Brouillette; sons, Craig Brouillette and wife, Sharon, and Bert Brouillette; daughter, Rhonda Brouillette Cassano and husband, Donald; grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Brouillette; and step-granddaughter, Erin Lockhart. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Brouillette and Sybil Guillory Brouillette. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pall Bearers will be Craig Brouillette, Bert Brouillette, Andrew Brouillette, Matthew Brouillette, Donald Cassano and Mark Bonnette. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at