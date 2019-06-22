Ronnie Rabalais, 72, Cottonport businessman

A Funeral Mass for Ronnie Patrick Rabalais of Cottonport will begin at 11am on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial will be held St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery No. 2.

Ronnie Rabalais, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at the Lafayette General Medical Center.

Ronnie was the owner and operator of Rabalais Floor Covering in Cottonport, alongside his wife Pat for 48 years. Everyone called upon and knew him from changing and updating their floors in homes and businesses. He was an avid rabbit, squirrel, and duck hunter. He loved his dogs, birds, and chickens, but most of all, he loved being with his family and cherished his time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat Armand Rabalais of Cottonport; daughters, Holly Rabalais Hillard (Chris) and Claire Rabalais, both of Cottonport; son, Fr. Rusty Rabalais of Marksville; four grandchildren, Gabriel Dufour, Will Sharbino, Annabelle Sharbino, and Mary-Kate Hillard; brothers, Steve Rabalais (Tina) and Clint Rabalais (June), both of Cottonport; brother-in-law, Floyd Armand (Renee’) of Cottonport. He is also survived by five nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lois Hughes Rabalais; brother, Jerry Rabalais; granddaughter, Katelyn Mary Hillard; brother-in-law, Bruce Armand; nephew, Clifton Rabalais; niece, Maggie Rabalais; in-laws, R.D. and Ethel Marcotte Armand.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport, 552 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.