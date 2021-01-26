Roosevelt Riley, Simmesport

Funeral Services for Roosevelt Riley of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport with Reverend Henry R. Wright, IV officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Simmesport.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at the day; and not to my only but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Roosevelt Riley a.k.a Roe was born on May 9, 1966 to the late Isabella Riley. He entered eternal peaceful rest with his heavenly father on January 22, 2021 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Center. Roosevelt accepted Christ as his lord and savior and was baptized at an early age at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church in Simmesport, LA by the late Reverend Alvin Courtney Sr. Roosevelt became a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Henry R. Wright IV.

Roosevelt graduated from Simmesport High School in 1985. After graduation Roosevelt worked at Garan later became Hollyway Sportswear for many years. After the closing of Hollway Sportswear Roosevelt later because a butcher at Piggly Wiggly in Simmesport, LA where he worked until he fell ill. Roosevelt hobbies were barbecuing and fishing. He was united in holy matrimony to Marlene Morris on June 16, 2001. Roosevelt was preceded in death by his mother Isabella Riley and four aunts and two uncles.

He leaves to cherish his memories are his wife of 19 years, Marlene Riley; daughter, RaJanee Ivory; siblings, Beverly (Sherman) and George (Felicia) of Simmesport, LA; one grandchild, Da’Marion Ivory; two aunts, Melvin Green and Vera Riley; two uncles, Louis Riley and Peter Riley (Neither Bell); one brother-in-law, James Morris (Marilyn) of Fort Worth, TX; one sister-in-law, Debra Conner; mother –in-law of Dallas TX, Dianna Conner of Dallas, TX; two Godchildren, Ashanti Brown and Zariah Toralba; four nephews; two nieces; six great-nephews; childhood friends, Freddie Ray Alexander, Kevin Duskin, Leanda Turner, and Dennis Brown; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until time of services on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.