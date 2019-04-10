Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Lachney will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor James Wynn officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Rosa Mae Lachney age 82, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonis and Essie Goudeau Dupuy; long-time companion, Irby Rico; one son, Larry Lachney; three brothers, Newman “Red” Dupuy, Lennie “Slim” Dupuy, Tennie “Neen” Dupuy; two sisters, Daisy Bell Carmouche, Marie Gaspard and one grandson, Carl Lachney.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, David “Boo-Key” Lachney of Winnfield; Sue Gaspard (James) of Bordelonville, Sheryl Lucas (Eugene) of Effie, June Lachney of Marksville; two sisters, Verley Speer of Marksville, Fredna “Aunt Pedna” of Moncla; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.